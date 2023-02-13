Soap star Emer Kenny announces birth of baby boy

Congratulations are in order for Emer Kenny and her husband Rick Edwards as the pair have welcomed their first child into the world together.

Emer, known for her role as Zsa Zsa Carter in EastEnders kept her entire pregnancy off of social media until now, when she announced she had given birth to her son, leaving many fans surprised.

Posting a carousel of sweet photos to Instagram including a snap of her kissing her tot’s head, as well as a shot of Rick looking lovingly at his baby boy as he cradled him in his arms, Emer penned, “Some news! Rick & I have had a beautiful baby boy. He is just magic”.

Freshly Squeezed presenter Rick spoke on Radio Five Live this morning about his baby boy, which Kenny also shared a clip of in the announcement post.

He revealed, “I've not been off filming an exciting new TV show. Better than that, Emer and I have just had our first baby”.

“He's a beautiful, beautiful baby boy. He's amazing. I may be biased but this guy is fantastic, hungry and fantastic and the three of us are just hanging out and getting to know each other”.

A host of famous faces headed to the comments of Emer’s post to congratulate the pair on their wonderful news.

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan wrote, “Congratulations!!”, while comedian Katherine Ryan penned, “That’s a long baby! CONGRATULATIONS”.

“Oh Emer!!! Huge congratulations dolly!!! Hope you’re feeling OK xx”, added Mock the Week’s Ellie Jane Taylor.

Emer and Rick had been dating for just six weeks when Edwards decided to propose.

Five years later, the happy couple went on to tie the knot with a romantic ceremony at Kew Gardens in London during the summer of 2016.