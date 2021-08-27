So you think you know eye makeup looks?

As restrictions are easing and social life is looking promising again, it’s time to plan the eye makeup look that will convey you’re a new, better version of yourself. While you might not be a makeup expert or even struggle to copy makeup gurus’ step-by-step guides, there are tricks and tiny details that can help you achieve a glamorous look. You don’t have to come up with anything unique – trends come and go but some eye makeup looks never go out of fashion. Are you ready to try out some new looks?

Below we present a mix of timeless makeup looks and a few makeup trends that might or might not stay with us forever.

1. Natural Eye Makeup Looks

If you don’t usually wear much makeup and don’t feel like getting out of your comfort zone, don’t worry. Natural eye makeup looks are still very much in fashion and they’re making a big comeback this year. Plenty of women decided to ditch complicated makeup routines during the pandemic and opted for a more relaxed look to give their skin a break. All you have to do is use mascara to emphasise your lashes and make sure your complexion is flawless. Your best friend will be a good concealer that minimises spots. Pro tip: get yourself a concealer brush that helps the concealer and foundation merge together, leaving your face looking makeup-free. For a bolder look, add lipstick that best matches your skin tone.

2. Euphoria Inspired Eye Makeup Looks

For those who don’t know, Euphoria is an American tv series that follows the life of troubled teenagers. While drama is a big selling point of the show, the visual side is a close second. All the eye makeup looks tend to be bold with bright colours and our favourite, eye stickers that resemble rhinestones. This kind of look is ideal for a party or even hang out with friends but if you’re not a fan of drawing too much attention to yourself, you can go for a glitter eyeliner instead of stickers. In this makeup look, it’s all about the eyes so you don’t have to worry about emphasising your lips. Pro tip: add one sticker in each corner of the outer eye to make them look bigger.

3. Smokey Eyes

Smokey eyes makeup is definitely a classic. It doesn’t only make your eyes stand out but gives you a mysterious look that’s ideal for a night out with friends or a potential date. If done well, it draws more attention to the eye and not the makeup itself. Unfortunately, not following instructions might make you resemble a racoon so make sure you check out some tutorials to avoid frustration. For the best results, use eyeliner and a shadow that’s slightly lighter to make your eye pop out, and blend it all with a brush. And don’t forget to use a concealer to hide any circles under eyes as dark eyeshadow might emphasise them.

4. The Cat Eye Look

Here’s another classic that will likely never go out of fashion. While it does require skilled eyeliner work, the effects can be spectacular. To create an illusion of bigger eyes, make sure you apply it slightly above your inner corner and gradually build thickness as you move from the inside of the eye towards the outer corner. Cat eye look is universal – it’s simple enough to wear in daily life but draws enough attention to make you stand out at the party. If you’re a fan of this makeup style but feel like you need something unique, try adding silver glitter eyeliner in the inner corner of the eyes to give it more character.

5. Glossy Eyelids

An upgrade from eyeshadow makeup we all know and love, glossy eyelids look is the definition of chic. You might have seen this kind of makeup in magazines and wondered if you can achieve it too. Well, it’s pretty simple if you know the right technique. Make sure you apply eyeshadow base on your eyelids first, following by nude eyeshadow in the crease of the eye. Then you can add an eyeshadow in a colour of your choice and finish it off with a glossy material. This, paired with glossy lips, give you a sleek, runaway model look.

While not every makeup trend will look good on everyone, experimenting is always fun. Don’t be afraid to get out of your comfort zone and play with different styles.