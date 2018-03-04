This is when we should really be eating breakfast (so says science)

So, it’s a well-known fact that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and yet many of us still struggle to incorporate it into our daily routines.

Emerging from a warm, cosy bed can be a struggle at the best of times and with a long morning to-do list in front of us, breakfast is normally the first thing to get dropped when we’re running late.

But when exactly should we eat our first meal of the day?

Well, health professional, Dr. Oz, has finally given us the answer.

Speaking to Pop Sugar, the expert recommended eating breakfast within one hour of waking up.

What’s more is you should be eating lunch no later than four and a half hours after, and dinner should be at least three hours before bedtime to avoid a belly full of food and indigestion.

Dr. Oz explained that adopting this routine will make you much less likely to cheat on high-calorie junk food throughout the day.

But if you do want to sneak a little treat, the best time to do so is before 10 am.

Chocolate for breakfast anyone? Science says it's totally okay.