So, this is what determines whether a person is right or left handed

We'd be lying if we said we hadn't spent an ungodly number of sleepless night pondering some of life's unanswered questions.

Is the universe infinite? What's the meaning of it all? How DO they get the fig into Fig Rolls? – You get the drift.

And while we may never find all the answers to the thoughts that keep us up at night, scientists have just cracked one of the most frustrating – and honestly, we feel better already.

So, why are some people right handed and some people left handed?

Well, according to researchers from Ruhr-Universitat Bochum, a person's preference for moving their left or right hand actually begins in the womb, around the eight week of pregnancy.

According to Indy 100, it was previously thought that differences in gene activity of the right and left hemisphere of the brain might be responsible for a person's dominant hand preference, however it is now believed that the trait is decided during the formation of our spines.

The research, published in February 2017 in the journal eLife and funded by the German Research Foundation, concluded that:

“These results fundamentally change our understanding of the cause of hemispheric asymmetries.”

However, the study failed to mention why the majority of people are right handed and it looks like we're in for another sleepless night.