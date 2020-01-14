So, this is the best way to remove your fake tan- according to experts

Golden goddess by night, patchy orange mess by morning – most of us pale folk have a love/hate relationship with fake tan.

And when it comes to removing the stuff, everyone seems to have their own routine, but what really is the best way?

Well, St Tropez’s Jules Heptonstall, has finally given us the answer.

Speaking to Marie Claire, the tanning expert explained that the key to fake tan removal is to refrain from scrubbing.

"Don’t panic scrub. You’ll end up taking the tan off in patches and it’ll become a snowballing effect."

Jules recommended using a body polish with some massage oil instead. (We’re guessing baby oil would also do the same job.)

Or, you could take a dip in your local swimming pool.

Apparently, ‘‘The chlorine will break down the tan. In the showers afterwards, take those exfoliating gloves and work in circular motions. Steam rooms and saunas will soften the tan, too.’’

Just looking to remove that orange hue from your hands and feet? According to Jules, a paste made using two tablespoons of baking soda and a splash of water will do the trick.

Simply rub the mixture all over the area, leave for a few minutes before rinsing, and voilà, no one will ever know!