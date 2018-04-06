So there’s a bottomless DISNEY brunch happening, and we must go

We bloody love brunch, it is the perfect meal in every way.

You get to have all your breakfast faves, but it's also totally acceptable to get pissed in the early afternoon at the same time.

What could be better?

WELL, what if we told you that there was a Disney inspired brunch coming up? Yeah we know, amazing.

Aeronaut in Acton, London, is holding a Disney-themed bottomless brunch called 'When You Wish Upon A Brunch.'

10/10 for the name, lads.

The website described the event, and it sounds like serious craic.

"Whether you’re a demure princess or dashing hero on your noble steed, Impossible Things Entertainment invite you for an afternoon of toe-tapping singalongs, bottomless brunch and lashings of booze! Jive along with our fabulous theatrical troupe as they perform classic skits and your favourite toe-tapping fairytale tunes. Arrive in costume if you can, by golden carriage or the Number 70 Bus!"

The event will include all the beer/mimosa/Bloody Marys a Princess can drink, as well as themed entertainment, and a gorgeous brunch menu consisting of eggs Florentine, eggs royale, full English, vegetarian breakfast, or smashed avocado on sourdough toast.

Honestly, this event sounds like it has been tailored to my needs in every way.

The event is on April 21st, and tickets cost £28 (get them here).

So, if you happen to be hopping over to lovely London for a weekend, don't miss this!