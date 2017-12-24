So, Taylor Swift bought an actual house for one of her fans

It's a well known fact that Taylor Swift goes above and beyond when it comes to showing her fans just how much she appreciates them.

From hosting album listening parties at her private home, to helping struggling fans pay off their student loans, Taylor truly takes joy in giving back to the people who helped her get where she is today.

And now it looks like she may have just out herself altogether.

According to reports, the singer bought a house for a homeless fan named Stephanie who was eight months pregnant.

Homeless, pregnant, and trying to cope with her boyfriend's unemployment, Stephanie found her self in an extremely tough situation.

The superfan was due to attend Taylor's concert in Manchester when her mum decided to ask Taylor to make her feel special at the show.

But of course, Taylor being Taylor, she did so much more than that.

Stephanie recently posted the full story on the singer's new app The Swift Life:

"I’ve been contemplating posting this story for a while. I’ve finally decided to tell you all what Taylor did for me this night. What many of you don’t know is that for 8 months of my pregnancy I was homeless.

"Long story short our first flat was condemned for health and safety reasons and we lost everything.

"To add to the stress, during this time Matthew lost his job. My mum told Taylor and just asked her to make me feel special at her show I was attending in Manchester.

"After the show Taylor took us back to her dressing room where she told me, 'Stephanie, You’ve been in my life for a long time and you’ve never asked me for anything," Stephanie wrote.

"'You could have reached out and I would have helped you. But you didn’t. You’re mum told me.'

"She told me she wanted to give me the money back for my ticket that night," the fan wrote.

"What she actually did was help us buy a home and all I needed for my baby. She told me, 'I want you to be able to enjoy your little girl, not have to worry about all this stuff.'

"That night she gave me her hand and lifted me off the ground. "The same way she’s done for 12 years. I love her forever. #SwiftStories #Taymoji #MySwiftStory."

Such an amazing story!