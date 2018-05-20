So, Harry and Meghan’s first dance song was an absolute belter

Harry and Meghan shared so much of their special day with the public, but when it came to the evening reception they wanted to keep things private.

Prince Charles hosted a lavish event for the newlyweds and 200 of their family and friends at Frogmore House.

They were joined by some of the biggest celebrities including Amal and George Clooney, Elton John, Serena Williams, and Meghan’s Suits co-stars.

A firework display lit up the sky above Windsor towards the end of their late night celebrations.

It sounds like the festivities went on until the early hours of the morning, and now details of their private celebrations have been released, including their first dance song.

According to The Telegraph, the pair danced to Whitney Houston’s 1987 hit I Wanna Dance With Somebody.

Rumour has it the classic pop song is a favourite of Meghan’s, with the former actress describing it as her happy song.

Harry and Meghan’s wedding was nothing like the royal weddings of the past. The pair were applauded for their modern wedding that merged both of their cultures. From Reverend Michael Curry’s inspiring sermon to the moving reading by Diana’s sister, Lady Jane Fellowes about a mother’s love for her son.

The pair’s vows also highlighted the change they’ll bring to the royal family. Meghan decided not to vow to obey her husband. They were praised by the public for keeping the word obey out of their vows.

In another modern move, Harry and Meghan were named husband and wife, instead of being named “man and wife.”

Oh, how we wish we received an invite to Harry and Meghan’s big day.