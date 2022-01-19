So fetch! Penneys launch sweet Valentine’s themed collection

With New Year’s behind us, it’s time to look forward to the next holiday — Valentine’s Day!

While this might not be our favourite day of the year, that doesn’t mean we can’t make the most of it and pick up a few new cute PJ sets, right?

To celebrate the upcoming day of love, our favourite fashion retailer Penneys have launched a range of adorable PJ sets, colourful satin robes, saucy lingerie pieces and cheap and cheerful gifting options, perfect for the occasion whether you’re in a relationship or not.

That’s right, this year Penneys are encouraging their shoppers to get ready for some self-love, self-gifting and some seriously fun nights-in with your besties.

This dreamy loveheart print nightwear set (£12/€14) will make for the ultimate matching moment with friends. If you’re looking for the ultimate in opulence, make sure to check out their classy new robes, in fun floral and animal print patterns.

Meanwhile, novelty food gifts are the perfect way to indulge in something sweet. From velvety smooth hot chocolate to sumptuous sweet treats in the form of skillet cookies and doughnuts mugs, you’re guaranteed a deliciously fun evening.

While you're at it, show your appreciation for yourself with their beauty gift sets, bath fizzers and pink and heart-themed perfumes, all wrapped up in cute Valentine’s Day themed heart wrapping paper and ribbon.

So whether you’ve got a date or are spending it with the girls, make sure you are top priority this V-Day.