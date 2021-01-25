So cute! Love Island star Dani Dyer has given birth to her first child

Huge congratulations are in order for former Love Island star Dani Dyer and boyfriend Sammy Kimmence who have welcomed the birth of their first child, a beautiful baby boy.

Dani, who won Love Island in 2018, announced the wonderful news to her 3.3M Instagram followers on Sunday evening. “After a very long day and night finally our special little boy arrived 23/01/2021, weighing 7 pound,” the 24-year-old new mum excitedly wrote.

instagram.com/danidyerxx

“We are in a complete baby bubble and enjoying every moment, can not believe he is ours, completely in love and so grateful to be his mummy.”

“Sending all my love to all the other mommas to be out there in lockdown… the best experience ever will never forget this day,” Dani gushed, alongside a series of images of her cradling her little one from her hospital bed, a close up photo of her little man and a snapshot of new dad, Sammy, gazing down at his new son.

Of course, family, friends and fans of the pair rushed to the comment section to offer their congratulations. “Yaaaasssss well done bubs. Love u,” Stacey Solomon wrote, followed by a stream of yellow heart emojis.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Hinch gushed, “Awwww. Amazing amazing news , congratulations beautiful!! Sending lots of love and hugs xxxxxx”

Plenty of Dani’s fellow Love Island stars were quick to offer their well wishes, including Shaughna Phillips who wrote, “Congratulations my darling!! He is so precious,” while Samira Mighty exclaimed, “I told you a boy too!!!”.

Congratulations to the happy parents on the arrival of their perfect little boy — we can’t wait to find out what they decide to name him!