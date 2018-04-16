So cute: Khloe Kardashian has revealed the name of her baby girl

Khloe Kardashain has taken to Instagram to announce the name of her new arrival – introducing True Thompson.

The new mum uploaded a snap to the social media site, show casing her room filled with pink balloons.

'Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE,' she captioned the post.

'Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True.'

The Instagram upload is her first public statement since the birth.

Khloe has not yet addressed the cheating scandal that has marred the joyful news of True's birth.

Already, social media fans are giving their opinions on the name.

'True??? …. yikes! Whats with the crazy name choices for everyone damn. Not my favourite but not my kid lol,' said one..

'Such a beautiful unique little girl name. Congrats!' said another.

So Chicago, Stormi and True are officially joining the next generation of KUWTK.