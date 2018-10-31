Adorable: Kate Hudson shares cute pic of her "little rosebud"

It’s official…Kate Hudson wins the award for cutest baby ever.

And it is easy to see where her daughter gets it from.

We love Kate and her mum Goldie Hawn, they’re relationship is total #goals.

Both women are absolutely stunning as well, so we know baby Rani is destined for adorableness, and most likely an acting career.

It seems like just yesterday that the actress welcomed her little girl into the world.

And that first photo when she’s swaddled and sound asleep with a big pink bow, she looks adorable.

But Kate shared a photo on Instagram, marking Rani’s one-month birthday. She is growing too fast!

Rani is wearing cozy grey jammies and a glam pink head wrap. She looks beautiful with her pouty lips and big eyes.

The mum laid her on a pink, baby blanket beside a sign reading “one month”.

Many fans have commented on the charming snap, saying how darling little Rani is.

“What a little treasure!” said one Instagrammer.

“Gorgeous, what a gift,” said another.

Kate calls her daughter her “little rosebud” after her middle name – Rose. She gave Rani her first name after her grandfather Ron.

“Ron was the most special man who we all miss dearly. To name her after him is an honor,” she said.

Little Rani Rose is looking more like her mum with each passing day and we hope Kate continues to share cute snaps of her baby girl.

(Please, dress up her up in a Halloween costume!)