So apparently this biscuit is the key to football success, says Sir Alex

Have you ever wondered what allowed Manchester United their years of sporting success?

Probably not, however, we recently discovered their secret – and we're very surprised.

The Manchester United manager employed 'nutritional guru' Trevor Lea, who insisted on introducing Jaffa Cakes to the player's diets.

Yes, JAFFA CAKES!

Hoenstly, if eating biscuits (or is it a cake?) can make me a superstar sports player – I am down.

Former player Brian McClair tweeted about the Jaffa experience, stating:

"In '92, SAF brought in Trevor Lea a nutritional guru, his first act was to confiscate the custard creams, bourbons & choc digestives."

"He had a Jiffy bag from which he pulled the performance enhancing superfood that was key to Utd's success over the next 16 years!!!"

The former player then went on to explain that the players were told to eat FIVE jaffa cakes on training days and three on matchdays.

A diet we can certainly get on board with!

The team ended up winning 13 titles under Ferguson – meaning that the Jaffa Cakes may actually have been their secret weapon

"Not eaten one since 1998," McClair added on Twitter. "I've had my life's quota, still enjoy the odd custard cream with a glass of ribena, full fat of an evening."