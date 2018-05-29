Snow Patrol announce HUGE Irish concert and we need tickets

Snow Patrol have announced a huge Irish concert and we can’t wait to go. The popular band are due to play the 3Arena on 11 December 2018.

Tickets for the show will go on sale this Friday, June 8, at 9 am, so make sure you set your alarm.

The band recently released their first album in seven years called Wildness.

Very pleased to announce the Wildness Tour, coming to UK and Ireland later this year. General tickets go on sale 8th June at 9amBST. More tour dates to be announced. For pre-sale access info, visit: https://t.co/eMEyN7VYEd pic.twitter.com/hyN8EMLuu5 — Snow Patrol (@snowpatrol) May 29, 2018

Wildness taps into something raw and primitive. Lead-singer and songwriter Gary Lightbody says of the album: “There are many types of wildness, but I think it can be distilled into two: the wildness of the modern age, all its confusion, illogic and alienation and a more ancient wildness.

Something primal, alive and beautiful that speaks to our true connectivity, our passion, our love, our communion with nature and each other. This is the kind of wildness the album is centered around. The loss of it. Trying to reconnect with it. To remember it.”

We cannot wait for the band, who are behind songs including Chasing Cars, Run and Just Say Yes, to return to Ireland. They’ll certainly be given a warm welcome at the 3Arena.

The band will also play a string of gigs across the United Kingdom, including a show at Belfast’s SSE Arena on December 7, 2018.