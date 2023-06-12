Snoochie Shy reacts to brother Zachariah’s Love Island antics

Snoochie Shy doesn’t approve of the moves her brother has been making on Love Island!

Radio presenter Snoochie, who appeared on I’m A Celebrity in 2021, is the half-sister of Love Island contestant Zachariah Noble.

Since Zachariah entered the villa last week, Snoochie has been showcasing her pride for her younger sibling.

However, the 30-year-old has now proven that she is also not afraid to criticise her brother!

Credit: Snoochie Shy Instagram

In last night’s edition of the hit ITV dating series, Zachariah rocked the villa when he kissed Molly in a challenge the Islanders were taking part in.

In the challenges, the contestants are typically expected to kiss whoever they are coupled up with at the time. Zachariah is currently coupled up with Dublin girl Catherine, but despite being affectionate with her during their time together, the 25-year-old lad still chose to kiss Molly in the game.

The situation was only made worse that evening, with Catherine confronting her partner and telling him that he was being ‘disrespectful’.

“Obviously I’m not going to apologise,” Zachariah argued, before the pair left things on a sour note.

Credit: ITV

Watching the drama play out on screen, Zachariah’s sister Snoochie wasted no time in letting viewers know how she felt about the argument.

Taking to Twitter, the DJ posted a disapproving GIF and wrote: “Bruh?????!!!! Absolutely not”.

On her Instagram stories, Snoochie also shared a hilarious selfie of her scrunched-up face, with the word “Bye” penned above her.

Many fans have since taken to Snoochie’s replies to let her know their thoughts.

“snoochie come and collect your brother pls because he’s acting like a whole fool,” one viewer responded on Twitter.

Credit: ITV

“Knock some sense into your brother man,” another added.

Before Zachariah entered the villa last week, Snoochie shocked Love Island fans when she revealed that her brother would be joining this summer’s series.

“WELL HERE WE GO,” she exclaimed on social media, alongside several adorable throwback snaps of the pair together. MY BABY BRO IS IN THE LOVE ISLAND VILLA !!! GO ZAC”.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.