Slither down to Dublin Zoo to celebrate St. Patricks Day!

Dublin Zoo is inviting visitors of all ages to celebrate St. Patricks Day in the Zoo, with a jam-packed schedule of fun and entertainment on Sunday, March 17th. Visitors will be greeted by a special Leprechaun upon arrival, who will be encouraging them to enter the ‘pot of gold’ competition and be in with a chance of winning an annual pass to Dublin Zoo!

In keeping with the theme, there will be a live band playing traditional music in the Meerkat Restaurant, where visitors can enjoy listening and dancing to their favourite Irish tunes.

Children’s entertainer Silly Billy will host two special themed Magic Shows during the afternoon, which is sure to appeal to younger visitors!

There will also be face-painting and themed arts & crafts activities taking place during the day. Whether you want to look like your favourite animal or sport a shamrock on your cheek, the talented face-painters have you covered!

Don’t forget to stop by Zoorassic World where special keeper talks themed around snakes will take place.

Visitors can join in the St. Patrick’s Day Celebration on Sunday the 17th of March by booking online at www.dublinzoo.ie.

Check out the timetable of events before your visit so you don’t miss out on your favourite activities:

Facepainting in The Farmhouse: 11am – 3.30pm

Arts & Crafts in The Farmhouse: 12pm – 4pm

Traditional Irish Music in The Meerkat Restaurant: Shows start 11am, 1pm and 3pm

Silly Billy Magic Show in The Meerkat Restaurant: Shows start 12pm and 2pm

Event Details:

What : St. Patrick’s Day Activities

Who : All Visitors

When : Sunday 17th March 2024

Event Time : 11am – 4pm

: 11am – 4pm Price: General Admission Rates Apply.

Dublin Zoo is open seven days a week from 9.30am to 6pm.