Skinny jeans are officially out! Here’s what to wear instead

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the last year or so (and we don’t blame you if you have), you’ll have heard the devastating news by now: Skinny jeans are officially out.

The staple of our youths and the handiest clothing for a ‘jeans and a nice top’ kind of night out, the shape that revolutionised fashion reigns supreme no longer. Gen Z and the fashion gods have spoken and now our feeds and favourite clothing stores are suddenly flooded with everything from flares to culottes to wide leg and mom jeans.

It’s a harsh new world for all us skinny jeans lovers, but in a lot of ways, skinny jeans being out of style means we get to try lots of new styles and shapes that we may not have considered before! With the seventies and eighties vintage-inspired trend still very making itself felt in the A/W’21 fashion lines, it’s time to embrace wide leg pants and preppy culottes to put your best fashion foot forward this season!

The ultimate mom fit with slightly cropped legs, the Nora jeans from Dr. Denim are a new age staple to have in your wardrobe. Less slouchy than the traditional mom jeans, they’re a great place to start with introducing wider jeans into your outfits for any die-hard skinny jeans fans. With an epic 5 pocket design and a comfortable and stylish sky-high waist, they’re the perfect replacement for your go-to skinnies!

Teaming a seventies silhouette with a contemporary fabrication, the Sian trousers in camel are crafted with the modern woman in mind. Sitting high on the waist they skim over the thighs and fall into a wide flared leg, great for lengthening the silhouette. Team with a T-shirt, trainers and a blazer for a chic weekend look.

High-waist trousers with a five-pocket and straight-leg design mean that these trousers are the absolute last word in style for this season. The leather look is also a major theme we’re seeing in all the fall lines, with the creative use of it becoming a major game changer this season. The wider silhouette around the leg and ankles makes for a statement look that’s best paired with a heeled boot and sassy attitude!

These Charlize, wide-cut palazzo pant with side pockets, sharp front pleats and centre knife pressing are elegant but easy, making them the perfect go-to for either a night out or a busy day – just dress up and down accordingly! High-waisted trousers are made to take you from desk to dinner with an easy, refined style. Wear it with heels or flat mules to make the most of this understated navy piece.

Want to feel your funkiest this autumn? These high-waisted straight trousers with a bootcut design from Stradivarius are the fun and eye-catching injection of seventies style that your wardrobe has been craving! The floral pattern and sage green background are extremely on trend and look amazing with another staple of this season – white cowboy boots. Make an impression with a bold look this season!

Play with proportions in your everyday styling routine in the Piper Jeans. The flattering cut features a high waist, wide legs and cropped length and this garment was created with a blend of cotton and organic cotton, which has been certified by the Global Organic Textile Standard, meaning it’s good for the planet too! These jeans just prove you don’t need to get rid of jeans from your wardrobe entirely – just give the silhouette a little switch up to modernise the look!

We ADORE these tapered, high waisted bright pink trousers from River Island who we can always count on to supply us with on trend statement pieces! The croppd length makes them modern if the whole vintage look isn’t your thing, plus it has pockets you can actually fit things in! The beautiful bright fuschia pink colour is bang on trend as colour therapy is playing a major role in winter wardrobes this year – a great replacement for your ‘jeans and nice top’ go to.

Cut from a rich cotton-blend fabric, these wide legged trousers will elevate any outfit from ‘meh’ to ‘amazing’. Its high rise and relaxed fit makes them super comfortable too so you can feel and look your best on a night out. Finishing off the trousers is a thick fabric belt with a rectangular buckle that is a total seventies throwback that looks amazing and up-to-the-minute with current trends.