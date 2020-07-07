Skingredients is the one brand that acne sufferers should try

Skingredients is celebrating its first birthday this week! This year, nearly a quarter of a million millilitres of Skingredients were produced, and Skingredients is now stocked in over 250 pharmacies, salons and department stores in Ireland. Launched in 2019, the range was developed by Jennifer Rock, CEO and founder of The Skin Nerd®, award-winning dermal facialist, skincare trainer, and bestselling author.

Skingredients is a balanced skin diet, formulated with ingredients that are clinically proven to nourish, protect and maintain your skin, for all hoomans® and all ages and is customisable to your individual skin needs.

Before the official launch of Skingredients last year, a number of lucky hoomans who wanted to feel more confident in their skin got to test and trial the Skingredients range before it hit shelves.

To celebrate their very 1st Birthday, Skingredients had the OG #ProjectLoveYourSkin participants reveal how Skingredients has helped them build their self-confidence, feel empowered about their skin health and achieve the results they were hoping to achieve when they first began using Skingredients.

As an acne sufferer, I had grown tired of the never-ending search for the perfect product. I tried everything and anything and honestly felt like I'd never find a product good enough until I tried Skingredients earlier this year. The Core 4 collection has completely transformed my skin, so much so that even my Nanny has noticed it!

Investing in the Core 4 is honestly the best thing I've ever done for my skin. If, like me, you've been struggling to find the right products then you just need to try this range. The Core 4 is the basis of any Skingredients skincare recipe, with a hydrating + nourishing cleanser, a hydrating + brightening pre-serum, an anti-ageing vitamin A + C serum and a broad-spectrum mineral SPF. The Core 4 is filled to the brim with vitamins, fats, fruit, veg and botanical extracts for glowing, healthy skin.

01 PreProbiotic Cleanser (€25.00, 100ml)

PrePro is step 1 in your Core 4 routine, and is ideal for alternating with active, exfoliating cleansers like Sally Cleanse from the Mix + Match range. With the 3 Ps of prebiotics, probiotics and polyhydroxy acid, PreProbiotic Cleanse gently removes makeup including eye makeup, while hydrating and gently exfoliating. Suitable for all and ideal for both AM + PM use.

02 Skin Veg (€42.00, 30ml)

The anti-inflammatory, antioxidant goodness of vegetables for your face. Skin Veg is your skin’s superjuice, a hero, highlighter and hydrator. It works to prep your skin to best absorb the active ingredients in your other products with penetrant-enhancing PHA (polyhydroxy acid). With hydrating hyaluronic acid, botanical brighteners like liquorice root extract and potent antioxidants, plus a clinically-proven pro-collagen peptide, it brightens, exfoliates and reduces the appearance of lines and wrinkles. Suitable for all and ideal for using AM + PM prior to your serums, moisturisers and masques.

03 Skin Protein (€42.00, 30ml)

You need protein for your muscles, your skin needs vitamins for its proteins. A serum enriched with vitamin A and C enriched to protect and maintain healthy skin, Skin Protein is an all-rounder that revamps, revitalises and restores for smoother, tighter, firmer, hydrated and generally healthier skin.

Containing two forms of vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin E, a clinically-proven pro-collagen peptide, essential fatty acid rich sunflower seed oil plus super potent antioxidants such as green tea extract, it supports your skin while protecting it from environmental damage. Your daily anti-ageing, normalising serum, suitable for all except for pregnant hoomans® and ideal for mixing with other serums.

04 Skin Shield SPF 50 PA+++ (€42.00, 50ml)

Skin Shield SPF is not only your daily broad-spectrum SPF, it’s your primer, with a peachy tint and a dewy finish – no need to stress about a chalky white cast and no photo flashback. Non-comedogenic, oil-free, water-resistant and non-greasy, so it’s perfect for all hoomans®, and provides UVA, UVB, HEV and pollution protection. Suitable for all, particularly sensitive skins, in the AM.

Skingredients is available online from skingredients.com, and pharmacies, department stores and selected salons. Happy 1st birthday to Skingredients!