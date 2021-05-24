Skincare Favourite! Get ready for an all new No.7 Serum

Being at home all the time and needing to wear face coverings everyday has really made us re-evaluate our skincare routines for the better!

We've needed to invest in the right products to suit our skincare needs — which means saying goodbye to sleeping in last night’s mascara and embracing a new regime which will ensure clear, hydrated and smooth skin which is going to benefit us for years to come.

Let us tell you from experience, if you don’t include a serum in your skincare routine, then you’re missing a trick. Serums are an important part of your daily skincare routine, as they penetrate deep into your skin to deliver a high concentration of active ingredients.

They’re great for targeting specific skin concerns such as fine lines, wrinkles and uneven skin tone, and with No7 — our favourite go-to serum range — you can choose the right serum to suit your skin.

No7 serums contain the highest concentration for our age-defying ingredients, including pro-retinol, Matrixyl 3000+™ and hyaluronic acid, in super-fast absorbing formulations for effective penetration into the skin.

Choose from three different serums targeted to each age demographic and your specific skincare needs:

No7 PROTECT & PERFECT INTENSE ADVANCED SERUM is an age-defying serum that is clinically proven to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. After two weeks skin looks younger, by four weeks fine lines and wrinkles appear visibly reduced. The target age-group is 30-45 or for someone who wants to try a serum earlier in their 20’s. As well as anti-wrinkle peptide technology Matrixyl 3000+™ the formula includes a supercharged combination of antioxidant complex and hyaluronic acid.

No7 LIFT & LUMINATE TRIPLE ACTION SERUM is an age-defying serum that is clinically proven to reduce the appearance of wrinkles, make skin feel firmer and look more even. Instantly skin looks more radiant and healthier. After two weeks skin looks younger; wrinkles appear visibly reduced, skin feels noticeably firmer, and skin tone looks more even. As well as anti-wrinkle peptide technology Matrixyl 3000+™ this serum uses a firming combination of hyaluronic acid and hibiscus, a brightening complex containing vitamins A, C and E. The target age group 45-60.

No7 RESTORE & RENEW FACE & NECK MULTI ACTION SERUM is an age-defying serum that is clinically proven to visibly smooth and firm your face and neck. The first clinically proven serum to check 5 key signs of ageing for a younger-looking face and neck in just two weeks. Formulated for mature skin to firm, even, brighten and lift. Powered by the same advanced anti-wrinkle, firming, and brightening ingredients as No7’s other serums, No7’s Restore, and Renew Serum also contains a skin nourishing complex of calcium, amino acids and ceramides. The target age group is 60+.

The Boots No7 core serum range that you know and love has had an overhaul to update the packaging with a new modernised look but rest assured, the clinically-proven formulation of the No7 skincare products remains the same.

The range is available in most Boots stores and on Boots.ie for where you can save now and shop 3 for 2 on Core Serums.