Skincare 101: The truth about toner from a skincare specialist

In this day and age, researching a skincare routine that works for you can be quite a daunting task. There is so much information out there, it can be overwhelming and confusing figuring out where to start.

That’s why we were only too delighted to hear from skincare specialists, SKINICIAN, who have provided us with their simple guide digging into the truth about toner, once and for all.

Originally, toners were traditionally used to remove excess oil from the skin and were especially useful for people who had acne. Typically the products contained high concentrations of alcohol and therefore were drying.

However, modern toners are often gentler and more adaptable to skin's individual needs. Many toners of today skip the alcohol and combine advanced anti-aging ingredients with gentle, natural ingredients and botanicals that purify and balance the skin, provide hydration, treat, and soothe.

After cleansing and before serums, a toner is a great way to give skin an extra dose of active ingredients.

The newer generation of toners are created to nourish and replenish the skin after cleansing and act as a primer for the rest of your skincare products.

Lindsey Fenwick, Education Manager for SKINICIAN explains “at SKINICIAN we believe that every product you apply needs to work to improve skin health, our cleansers effectively clean the skin and can be easily washed away leaving no residue. This created the opportunity to formulate toners that add value to your skincare routine targeting and treating skin concerns to provide rapid results”

Benefits of Using a Facial TonerBalance the pH of the skin post-cleansing.

Improves penetration and efficacy of other products

Refine large pores, reducing the risk of impurities finding their way into the skin

Reduce blackheads

Boost hydration

Absorb excess oil

Primes skin for remainder of routine

Often applied by saturating a cotton pad and gently blotting the skin, many toners are now available in spray form, which can help minimize waste and make for convenient, easy application.

For oily, congested and breakout prone skin, try SKINICIAN’s purifying toner (€24.90). A refreshing and purifying spritz that controls the production of oil, reducing breakouts and blackheads, leaving your complexion mattified without drying out your skin.

A blend of Amino Acids and Vitamin C minimises redness and reduces the occurrence of future breakouts.

For normal, dehydrated, dry and sensitive skin, try SKINICIAN’s revitalising toner (€22.40). A quick and easy spritz toner containing Vitamin C to refresh, revitalise, soothe and hydrate the skin.

Increasing the skin’s ability to retain moisture and maintain healthy skin function, leaving a bright and refreshed complexion.

