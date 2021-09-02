Skincare 101: The proper order to apply your skincare routine

Now that we’re entering the autumn months and the weather is starting to get a bit chillier, it’s time to knuckle down on your skincare routine once and for all.

However, we at SHEmazing! know as well as anyone that actually following each and every step in your daily skincare regime is a lot easier said than done. There are so many products out there nowadays — who’s to know which one you should apply first or how often to apply it?

Thankfully, Codex Beauty Labs have debunked it all for us with their foolproof guide to layering your daytime skincare.

Correct Order for Applying Skincare — AM Routine

Step One: Cleanse

Cleansing is always the first step in your skincare routine. Begin your day by removing all nighttime impurities and any residue makeup with a morning cleanse. Washing your face in the AM allows you to remove sweat and excess oil, flakes, and particles that can sit deep in your pores, throw off your microbiome and result in acne, blackheads, etc. We like Antü Refreshing Gel Cleanser (€40) when it comes to deeply purifying your skin from particulate matter pollutants, preserving your skin barrier, and keeping your microbiome intact.

Step Two: Face Mist

Facial mists work best after cleansing. Many have asked, at what point during the skincare application routine should facial mist be applied? We love spritzing our face mist right after cleansing to help jump-start our skincare routine and add a boost of hydration and calm irritation. Their Antü Radiance Mist (€65,100ml) not only sets the tone for the start of the day, but also gives a burst of comforting hydration when used at night (you lose more water when you sleep). Not just limited to your AM/PM routine, our face mist can be used over makeup and on the go for a refreshing pick-me-up and to smoothen your complexion. Designed to soften, tone, and make the skin more supple, AHA-rich Mombin Plum and Mango gently exfoliate and re-hydrate to refine the appearance of pores and liven tired skin.

Step Three: Eye Cream

Apply your eye cream before your serum. Layer on the lifting Antü Eye Cream (€70) to enrich the under eye with firming hydration, smooth out the surface, and reduce the appearance of dark circles for a brighter, more awakened appearance. Contains key actives like Muira Puama to promote even skin tone, Suma to reduce dark circles, and Dragon’s Blood to enhance skin elasticity.

Step Four: Serum

Always apply your lighter, more fluid skincare products before your heavier day or night creams. Once your complexion is clean and slightly damp, apply the Antü Brightening Serum (€95) for maximum absorption. Their light serum amplifies moisture while plumping, firming, and re- densifying—with a clinically-proven increase in hydration and decrease in skin flakiness. Packed with skin-loving ingredients like Hibiscus to relax and smooth expression lines, Cherimoya to soothe, calm, and rebalance skin, and Entadine for protection.

Step Five: Day Cream

Always apply your richest cream last in your skincare routine. We love protecting our complexion with the fortifying Antü Brightening Moisturizer (€85) to aid in UV recovery, refine the appearance of our pores and decrease moisture-robbing TEWL. This day cream is packed with M3TM Antioxidants, Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin A to work as an all-in-one moisture-rich recovery cream to combat and protect against all environmental exposure.

Optional Step 6 (for winter or super dry skin): Oil

As a general rule, you should apply a facial oil after your creams or, if you don’t like creams, skip them and apply facial oil alone. Because oils are heavier than creams, we recommend applying Bia Nourishing Facial Oil (€85) after your cream to lock in max moisture. Their fast-absorbing, emollient- rich luxurious oil is enriched with Omega-3 fatty acids, together with Vitamins A and C to smooth, soften, and balance your skin.

There you have it — your daily morning skincare routine debunked!