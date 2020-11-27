Single again: Zac Efron and girfriend Vanessa split up

It seems the High School Musical star is single again, as it's been reported that Zac Efron and his Australian girlfriend Vanessa Vallandares have parted ways.

The couple first got together five months ago, after meeting earlier in the year, when Zac was staying in Australia, having sparked a romance with Vanessa who was working as a waitress at the time, in the Byron Bay General Store & Cafe.

According to an insider who spoke to The Sun, "Zac and Vanessa looked like the real deal. They were besotted with each other."

"Zac has been renting a place by the beach in Byron Bay and by ­September Vanessa was living with him there."

"So once he decided to stay in Australia long term, he suggested they buy their first home. They’d started to look at a few places," the source added, revealing that the two were just not meant to be.

"Zac’s work and the ­­enforced distance has really taken its toll."

The actor has recently moved from Byron Bay to Adelaide, to film his next survival thriller film, Gold, putting a long-distance strain on his new relationship.

"Friends hope they can reunite, but it seems their relationship was more like a holiday romance than they cared to admit," the insider noted.