Singer Peter Andre opens up about strict religious childhood

Mysterious Girl singer Peter Andre has opened up about his strict religious upbringing and has shared the reason why he hasn’t forced religion on his children.

Peter, who used to be a Jehovah’s Witness but has since stopped practising the religion, explained all in his OK! weekly column.

He began by saying he started teaching his older children, Junior and Princess, about religion but decided he didn’t want to force their views.

“The 2021 Census revealed that for the first time Christianity is a minority religion in England and Wales. I’m not surprised by this news”.

The 49-year-old revealed, “I grew up in a very religious household and my parents were strict Jehovah’s Witnesses”.

“When Junior and Princess were younger I taught them about my knowledge of God and creation, but as time went on I decided I didn’t want to put them in a situation where they were being forced into going to a church and I didn’t want to force my view on them”.

“I wanted them to decide for themselves, and I think this has probably been the case with a lot of the younger generation”.

He added, “Although I don’t practise being a Witness now but that doesn’t mean that I don’t respect the religion and appreciate everything I was taught”.

Andre did go on to explain that he is strict with his youngest children, Amelia and Theo, when it comes to spending time on their iPads.

“We’re also very strict with Millie and Theo when it comes to their iPads. They’re only allowed to go on them on a weekend morning and some car journeys, and we never let them have them in the week on school days”.

“Emily is a lot stricter with Millie and Theo than I am, whereas I was stricter with Princess and Junior. I think as I’ve got older I’ve changed my ways and views”.

Peter shares 17-year-old Junior and 15-year-old Princess with his ex-partner and glamour model Katie Price. The singer also shares eight-year-old Amelia and six-year-old Theo with his wife Emily.