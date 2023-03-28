Singer Natasha Hamilton reveals gender of baby with sweet video

Natasha Hamilton has announced the gender of her new addition with a sweet video.

The Atomic Kitten band member announced she was expecting her first with husband Charles Gay in February of this year.

Now, the 40-year-old has revealed the gender of the couple’s little one… and it’s a girl!

Natasha took to Instagram to share an adorable video of her with Charles and some of her children in her garden as Charles popped a confetti cannon that released pink confetti into the air.

The delighted family jumped for joy and gave each other hugs as they found out their newest member is a little girl.

The video is set to Natalie Cole’s This Will Be (An Everlasting Love), and Hamilton captioned the post, “Well here it is…..we finally found out if I’ve been baking a boy or a girl”.

“Absolutely buzzing! What a gorgeous moment with the kids, heart totally full xxx”, she added.

Many pals and fans of The Tide is High singer headed to the comments to congratulate Natasha and Charles on their exciting news.

Blue band member Antony Costa wrote, “Congratulations to you both”, while Real Housewives of Cheshire star Lystra Adams penned, “Congratulations”, followed by pink heart emojis.

“Awww congratulations”, added reality TV star Rachel Lugo.

When announcing her pregnancy, Natasha described her baby as a ‘little miracle’.

Alongside a compilation video of herself and Charles over the years before cutting to them present day holding up a positive pregnancy test, the singer said, “7 years of loving you, 17 months of marriage. We finally got our little miracle”.

“Baby Gay due September 2023. We really couldn’t be any happier xxx”, she added.

Natasha is already mum to 20-year-old Josh, 18-year-old Harry, 12-year-old Alfie and eight-year-old Ella Rose from previous relationships.