Singer Michelle Heaton reflects on life since overcoming addiction

Michelle Heaton has been reflecting on her life since she first went into rehab after battling with addiction.

The former Liberty X band member first checked into rehab in 2021 and is now marking two years of sobriety.

To make the occasion, Michelle took to Instagram to share a video of her today compared to her first day in rehab to prove how far she has come to her 316K followers.

In the first clip, taken today, Heaton reveals, “Today I wake up two years clean and sober. It wasn’t always like this, I wasn’t always happy, joyous and free. I was suffering from the pain and terror of addiction”.

“The next video was two years ago, the day after I went into rehab. The day after I decided to take action and couldn't live like this anymore”.

The video then shows footage of the 43-year-old sitting in bed, explaining that she had been asleep and will be assessed by doctors later.

“I have literally had such a deep sleep…The doctors came in and gave me more of the same sedation so I’m probably going to be asleep for a while”.

The Just a Little singer captioned the post, “Today I wake up 2 years clean and sober…. When I look back at that video I am reminded how far I have come”.

“I still can’t believe how lost I was, frightened, embarrassed and so very sick. If I can do it YOU can..”.

“Visit www.aa.org for more information. Today, I live a life happy joyous and free from the terror and pain of addiction”.

Many of Michelle’s fans headed to the comments to applaud her for her honest video, with one fan writing, “Powerful video Michelle. You are an inspiration”.

“You are amazing and I am SO proud of you and staying sober for 2 whole years congratulations on living your life free of addiction Michelle”, penned a second fan.

A third added, “What a journey , painful but brave , courageous, important journey and message you are sharing !! Weldone and thank you”.

Yesterday, Michelle shared a throwback photo of herself to Instagram outside the front of the rehab clinic as she checked in for the first time.

She spoke more about how she felt at the time compared to today in the caption. “Bewildered, confused, sad, sick and very frightened”, she started.

“That day I took my last drink. Therefore my sobriety date is tomorrow .. please god. It feels like a lifetime ago and in someways like it was yesterday”.

Heaton continued, “I can still remember heading into there wanting to come out a controlled drinker. A normal drinker. I had no idea how bad i actually was, and that that day would be my last day of drinking”.

“As long as I continue to do my meetings, step program and work on myself I don’t ever need to go back”.