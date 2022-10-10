Singer Michelle Heaton announced as next Dancing on Ice star

Dancing on Ice has revealed the tenth celebrity contestant to take part in the new series of the ITV show.

This morning, Liberty X singer Michelle Heaton was announced as the latest celeb to grab her skates and appear on the show.

Sharing the news to Instagram after appearing on Lorraine, Michelle shared how much she loves the show and how grateful she was to take part in it.

The 43-year-old wrote, “I’m so excited- I can’t believe it. Me and the kids are such huge fans of the show”.

“I’ve always wanted to do it but I know I would never have been able to complete anything because of the way I was 18 months ago, so I’m truly grateful that I've got it this year when I’m a lot stronger. Better get my [ice-skate emoji] on”.

Michelle has been open about her addiction in the past and has previously said it was like she had no control over her own life.

“I was never in control, I couldn't stop even though I wanted to. I HATED it, but had to have it. Was going to die, but couldn’t stop. Could never be honest, with myself or others. Over 15 months ago… I began being honest. I accepted I was an addict and powerless”.

The official Dancing on Ice social media team also shared the news to their Instagram page alongside a snap of Michelle with a caption that pokes fun at one of the singer’s song lyrics. “@wonderwomanshel is hoping to give us Just a Little more on the ice #DancingOnIce @itv”.

Many of the show’s professional dancers commented on the Instagram post to welcome the mum-of-two to the line-up including Alexandra Schauman, Brendyn Hatfield and Lukasz Rozycki.

Heaton will be joining EastEnders’ Patsy Palmer, footballer John Fashanu, Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson, Coronation Street’s Mollie Gallagher, Ru Paul’s Drag Race’s The Vivienne, TOWIE’S Joey Essex, comedian Darren Harriott and West End star Carley Stenson.