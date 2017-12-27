Trump campaign manager accused of sexual harassment by singer

Singer Joy Villa has filed a sexual assault complaint against former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski.

The artist alleges that the Trump aide slapped her twice on the buttocks.

After the first slap, Villa reportedly told Lewandowski to stop, however he continued to hit her buttocks a second time.

Villa was a relatively unknown singer until last year's Grammys.

The singer donned a Make America Great Again dress to the event, which vasty increased her social following and caused controversy across the USA.

Villa told The Associated Press that she found the assault 'disgusting and shocking and demeaning.'

The singer told Politico that she half-joked to Lewandowski after the assault that she would report him for his actions.

He allegedly responded: 'Go ahead, I work in the private sector.'

Taking to Twitter, Villa said: 'To all survivors of #sexualassault its NOT your fault. It never was, it never will be.'

'You are not to blame, they are. It doesnt matter if you were covered up or showing skin, drinking water or gin, if your famous or unknown.'

'You deserve to be treated with utmost care & respect.'