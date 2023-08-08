Singer Ciara reveals she’s pregnant with her fourth child

Ciara is set to become a mum again!

Congratulations are in order for Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson as they are expecting another bundle of joy together.

This will be the 1,2 Step singer’s fourth child, her third with Russell. The baby-on-the-way joins the couple’s three-year-old son Win and six-year-old daughter Sienna. Ciara also shares a nine-year-old son named Future Zahir with her ex-partner Future.

Ciara and Russell announced the exciting news to the 37-year-old’s 34.6M Instagram followers.

Posting a video by a swimming pool, Ciara’s silhouette can be seen with her back to the camera before she turns to the side to unveil her blossoming baby bump.

The Level Up singer captioned the post, “You look at me like that again, we make another kid… You my heart I’m your rib”, referencing lyrics from her song How We Roll with Chris Brown.

Floods of congratulatory messages from fans filled the comment section of the cute post.

One fan wrote, “Best pregnancy reveal ever!”.

“CiCi this video is everything! Congratulations mama”, penned a second fan.

A third added, “Beautiful Blessing… Congratulations to your family!!! So happy, love you”.

Wilson also shared the same video to his own 5.5M Instagram followers with the caption, “That’s just ‘How We Roll’”, also referencing his wife’s new single.

Ciara and her Denver Broncos quarterback husband celebrated their seven-year wedding anniversary last month.

To mark their special day, Ciara penned a heartwarming tribute to Russell that reads, “In the Bible, the number 7 represents a full and complete world..My heart is complete and full of gratitude for the love we share”.

“I have everything I want and need in you. Happy 7th Anniversary @DangeRussWilson. Thank you for loving me the way you do. I love you so much. Totemo Aishiteru”.

Congratulations again to Ciara and Russell on this wonderful news.