Singer Cheryl announces exciting new career move

Fight For This Love singer Cheryl has announced an exciting new career change, leaving friends and fans shocked. 

Cheryl shared the news earlier today that she will be acting on the West End in 2.22 A Ghost Story, playing the role of Jenny. 

Posting a promo photo of herself looking solemn to her 3.4M Instagram followers, she excitedly explained, “Hey!!! .. I am SO excited to be starring in the west end thriller @222aghoststory !! I will be playing the role of Jenny from January – April!”.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“I went to see the show with a previous cast and LOVED IT ! It is a totally new and exciting experience for me so if you’re looking for a fun night out & some entertainment in your new year tickets are available now….whenever you’re ready!!”.

Other stars that have played the role of Jenny include Love Island host Laura Whitmore, author Giovanna Fletcher and singer Lily Allen. 

Celeb pals and fans of Cheryl’s flooded the comments with congratulatory messages and shared their excitement to see her take to the stage on the West End.

The 39-year-old’s former Girls Aloud bandmate Kimberley Walsh penned, “Woop woop CANNOT WAIT”.

“Omg I’ll be there! Congrats friend! AHHHHHH”, wrote Singer and choreographer Todrick Hall.

Giovanna Fletcher, who previously played the role as Jenny, added, “Whoooooop!!! A fresh Jenny dance! Welcome to the family Xx”.

As well as being a well-versed singer and dancer, Cheryl already has some history in acting as she played parts in What To Expect When You’re Expecting and Four Kids And It.

2.22 A Ghost Story is a thriller which follows the story of a couple who is renovating their new home and are convinced they hear someone in their house. 

