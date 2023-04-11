Singer Cher Lloyd reveals she’s pregnant with second child

Congratulations are in order for Cher Lloyd as she has announced she’s expecting her second child with husband Craig Monk.

The former The X-Factor contestant revealed the exciting news this morning to her 2.6M Instagram followers.

Cher posted a sweet video of hands in front of the camera that moved away to reveal a baby scan and a newborn baby’s outfit.

The 29-year-old captioned the post, “Baby number 2, we can’t wait to meet you”.

Fans of the Swagger Jagger singer rushed to the comments to congratulate her on the wonderful news.

“So exciting, congratulations, Cher. Delilah's gonna be a great big sister”, penned one of Cher’s followers.

A second fan wrote, “This is very exciting, congratulations so happy for you and your lovely family”.

“Congratulations!!! I hope you have a healthy pregnancy and a strong healthy baby! With all my love”, added a third follower.

Lloyd also posted an adorable photo of a drawing her daughter made that reads, “My Mom has got a baby in her belly”, as well as another scan of her second baby.

The Want U Back singer came in fourth place during her time on The X-Factor back in 2010, at just 16 years of age.

Credit: Instagram

Cher and Craig tied the knot in a secret ceremony in 2013 after getting engaged in 2011. The couple went on to welcome their four-year-old daughter, Delilah-Rae, into the world in 2018.

When announcing her baby girl’s arrival in May 2018, Cher penned, “Our baby girl is here! We are so in love”, alongside cute photos of her bundle of joy.

Congratulations again to the pair on this exciting new chapter for their family!