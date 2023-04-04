Singer Alexandra Burke reveals she’s pregnant with baby no.2

Congratulations are in order for Alexandra Burke as she has announced she is expecting her second child with partner Darren Randolph.

The wonderful news comes after the couple revealed they had welcomed their first child into the world in July of last year.

This morning, Alexandra shared a lovely collection of photos from a pregnancy photoshoot where she and Darren are wearing matching denim and cradling her blossoming baby bump.

She captioned the sweet post, “We are so excited to do this all again”.

Many famous faces and fans of the Bad Boys singer headed to the comments to congratulate the pair on their great news.

Model Daisy Lowe wrote, “Ahhhh yay!!! So happy for you and your gorgeous growing family”.

“Omg! Congratulations babes”, penned Geordie Shore’s Vicky Pattison, while footballer Pablo Fornals added, “Congrats to you both”.

Made in Chelsea’s Ashley James said, “Congratulations lady”, and TV presenter AJ Odudu had written, “WOW!!!!”.

The pregnancy announcement comes just over eight months after Alexandra and Darren shared the news of their first child’s arrival.

They are yet to reveal whether they had a baby boy or girl and haven’t shared the tot’s name with the world yet, instead, they refer to them as Grape on social media.

When revealing their little one’s arrival they shared a snap of the newborn’s tiny feet and wrote, “Welcome to the world our little grape. We already love you more than words can say”.

On Mother’s Day of this year, Burke gushed over her baby and shared a sweet tribute to them on Instagram.

The 34-year-old penned, “My first Mother’s Day as your mama… Feeling very blessed. Can’t thank the hubby enough for making me feel so special and loved”.

“My little baby Grape – thank you for making me a better person. For making me the best version of myself and showing up in ways I thought I never could… I am so lucky to be your mum”.

Congratulations again to Alexandra and Darren on this exciting new journey for their family.