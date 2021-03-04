Sinfully delicious! This no-bake Toblerone cheesecake is a must-try

If you’re trying to find the perfect make-ahead dessert option for Mother’s Day this year, then we’ve got the recipe for you!

This no-bake Toblerone cheesecake recipe is one of our absolute favourite desserts, which is quick and easy to make, not to mention it’s sinfully delicious and a sure crowd pleaser.

Best of all though, is the fact that it’s the ideal dish to make the night before a big celebration, to take the stress out of the day itself. So the next time you’re celebrating a birthday, an anniversary or just the fact that you made it through another week in lockdown, whip up this decadent dish, and thank us later!

Serves: 12

Prep time: 30 mins

Ingredients:

For the base;

400g bourbon cream biscuits

150g butter, melted

For the filling;

400g soft cheese

100g caster sugar

500ml cream, lightly whipped

300g Toblerone, melted

For the topping;

Toblerone chocolate, roughly chopped

Method:

Line the bottom of a 23cm cheesecake tin with parchment paper.

Place the biscuits in a food processor and pulse until it turns into fine crumbs. Add the melted butter and pulse. Transfer the mixture into the tin and press it down into an even layer. Refrigerate.

Whip the soft cheese, melted Toblerone and the sugar until smooth. Fold in the whipped cream and pour the mixture over the biscuit base. Refrigerate overnight.

To decorate, top with chopped Toblerone, and enjoy!