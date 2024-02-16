Simple ways you can embrace a slow living lifestyle

In the hustle and bustle of modern life, it's easy to get caught up in the busy pace of things. From the moment we wake up to the minute we collapse into bed, we're bombarded with endless to-do lists, work commitments and social gatherings.

But, if you're a fan of TikTok, you’ve probably seen that there's a growing movement advocating for a different approach – the slow living lifestyle.

Starting out as a response to the frantic pace of the modern world, slow living encourages people to embrace a simpler and more mindful way of living. It's really all about slowing down, taking in the present moment, and prioritising what truly matters to you.

If you want to try out a slow living lifestyle, check out our tips below to help you achieve a more relaxed sense of being.

Set daily intentions

Start each day with a clear intention to embrace slowness and mindfulness in your activities. Write down the things that you need to get done but make sure you have time to yourself for the simpler things like meditation, yoga and reflection of how your day is going.

Unplug from technology

We all spend too much time on our phones so make sure to carve out time every day to unplug from technology and embrace the present world in front of you. Instead of doom scrolling, find something that helps you relax so you don’t have to overthink things. Going for a walk, reading or baking are all great activities to do when away from your phone.

Enjoy the little things

We often see what other people have on social media and start comparing it to our own lives, which only leads to self-doubt and jealousy. Instead, find joy in life’s simple pleasures and be grateful for what you have. Whether it’s enjoying a hot cup of coffee, getting to snuggle your pet or taking a bubble bath, taking the time to appreciate these things will cultivate a sense of gratitude in your life.

Spend time in nature

Make sure you reconnect with nature by spending time outdoors. Whether it's going for a leisurely walk in the park, tending to a garden, or simply sitting quietly and observing the sights and sounds of nature, immersing yourself in natural surroundings can have a grounding and rejuvenating effect, and helps you to separate from the hustle and bustle of life.

Practice self-care

In a culture that glorifies busyness and productivity, it's important to prioritise rest and relaxation. Make self-care a non-negotiable part of your routine, whether it's through regular exercise, doing a facemask, or simply taking time to unwind and recharge. Remember, it’s good to slow down and rest your mind and body, and if that means saying 'no' to afterwork drinks or attending an extra class when you don't really feel like it, that's alright!