Fed up with fast-fashion? Check out this fab dress rental brand

If you’re sick of playing into the fast-fashion game, then you’re not alone.

Over the last 20 years, we’ve seen a 400% increase in the demand for clothes, many of which come from fast fashion retail, with an average 40% of garments left unworn and hanging in wardrobes across Europe.

These shocking figures have resulted in an estimated €443 billion per year in global waste, so it’s no surprise that the unique and highly favourable concept of designer rental has never been more welcomed. Paving the way for this en vogue way of sustainable style is Irish brand Rag Revolution.

With the fight against fast fashion a core interest to many, Irish born and bred designer dress rental brand Rag Revolution are trailblazing the industry on the Emerald Isle and afar.

Founded in 2019 by Tipperary native, Edel Lyons, who has recently been appointed chair of Women in Digital by Digital Business Ireland, Rag Revolution’s carefully curated, premium dress rental offerings allow their fashionable followers to stay on top of the trends with unique pieces available at a fraction of their retail price.

This gives you the option to don high-end attire for key life events without splashing the cash, and saving on that much-coveted wardrobe space!

Rag Revolution founder Edel Lyons

With pieces previously worn by TV Presenter Laura Whitmore, Singer Una Healy, Former Miss Universe Ireland Roz Purcell and Celebrity Stylist Clementine MacNeice to name but a few of the many supportive followers, Rag Revolution’s rent and wear model allows customers to easily rent a piece from an extensive online catalogue, available for either 3 or 7 days.

Once they’ve donned their fabulous guna, the item is collected right from their front door and returned, ready to be cleaned using non-chemical wet methods and available to rent for the next fashionable foray.

Designers on hand include Rotate, Rixo, Ganni, Aje, Needle & Thread, Bec + Bridge, Ghost, Queens Of Archives, Olivia Rubin, Sister Jane, Shona Joy, Reformation, Sleeper, La Semaine Paris, Kitri and more.

This model has never been more in demand ahead of the busy Summer season. Be it a wedding on the Mediterranean, a fashionable brunch with the girls or a chic date night, Rag Revolution has something to suit every occasion.

The vast array of rental offerings are available from www.theragrevolution.com and priced between €49.99 to €90, depending if you choose a 3-day or 7-day rental period, with new items added every season.