Sick of ingrown hairs? These products have been our saviour!

One of our favourite things about the summer months is being able to don all of our favourite seasonal clothes and show a bit of skin for a change.

We love to get the legs out from time to time, but honestly there’s nothing worse than having to deal with body hair, or even worse, ingrown hairs! That’s why we absolutely love the brand new skincare range from Perron Rigot.

Here are some of our favourite products from the collection:

24H Freshness Deordorant (RRP €10.00)

This deodorant dries quickly so as not to mark clothes and has 24 hours freshness efficency. 76% of test volunteers found that they had slower hair regrowth when using the deodorant daily! 96% of its ingredients are of natural origin with active ingredients including extracts of Gymnena Leaves which is a growth inhibitor.

Double Scrub (RRP €17.70)

With active ingredients including a complex of essential oils of lemon and lavender plus 79% natural origin ingredients. 87% of test volunteers observed the disappearance of ingrown hairs using this product! Designed to eliminate dead cells, refine skin texture and purify the pores.

Ingrown Hair Care Serum (RRP €15.20)

This serum has 91% of natural origin ingredients with a concentrate of exfoliating and soothing active ingredients such as Papaya & Badiane extracts. It purifies the skin and eliminates the dead cells thus avoiding the obstruction of the pores responsible for the appearance of ingrown hairs. This serum can be used for face and body and can be used daily to prevent or slow the appearance of ingrown hairs.

Hair Minimising Serum (RRP €14.00)

73% of test volunteers who used this serum reported a visibly decreased rate of (underarm) hair regrowth after 56 days of use when applied daily. With active ingredients such as complex of 5 essential oils: Lemon, Lavender, Chamomile, Verbena and Coriander, this fresh feeling gel will leave skin visibly softer and smoother.

Hair Minimising Body Lotion RRP €19.90

Perfect for daily application, this Body Lotion contains 92% natural ingredients with active ingredients such as Arnica and Mint. This body lotion softens the skin and minimises hair growth with 79% of test volunteers experiencing slower regrowth.

With all of these products at the ready, you’ll never have to worry about leg stubble, nasty ingrown hairs or an underarm shadow again!