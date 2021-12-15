Sick of a messy room? Check out these genius clothes and shoe storage solutions!

Our bedroom should be our sanctuary. Our place of rest and relaxation where we can go at the end of the day to let go of our worries and unwind completely.

Yet too often, when we walk in that door we’re faced with a whole lot of new worries.

Hair products and makeup scattered on every counter, shoes scattered around the wardrobe, clothes practically crawling out of overstuffed drawers, wardrobes that look like a bomb hit them…it brings our stress levels right back up again!

Tidying everything away only works for so long before it’s messy again – and that’s because your existing storage isn’t functional. Sure, it keeps things out of the way, but does it make them easy for you to access? To see, so you can pick out your outfit? No wonder your stuff is everywhere – you can’t properly get to any of it!

Good storage can transform your life and halve your clean up time after getting ready. We’ve selected our top time-saving storage below to help you live a more functional and accessible life!

Under the bed storage is the underrated hero of a neat and understated bedroom! Tucked away out of sight, it makes for a super spacious room and wardrobe, meaning you have more space for life. This box from the famously satisfying The Organised Store is a convenient way to store and organise your shoes that slides under your bed. It can hold up to twelve pairs of shoes, keeping them off the floor and easy to find – and easy to see! The clear zip-top allows you to view essentials and gain quick access to exactly what you need, so no more fumbling around the wardrobe as you rush out the door!

Who says storage has to be frumpy and ugly and hidden out of sight? This gorgeous storage set are meant to be seen and become part of the beautiful décor in your home. Store your accessories in style with this set of hexagon shaped storage boxes. The cute pair has easy/open lids and gold tinted bases that make them stand out and make a statement in your cosy bedroom!

We all have that box or cupboard in our homes that’s filled to the brim with scarves, hats, gloves and all our winter gear, right? It’s an effort, sorting through it everyday, trying to find the right piece to match with our outfits. But with this scarf hanger, it’s all laid out in front of you in a neat and clean format, ready to throw on and get you out of the house that bit faster!

Our drawers – especially in winter – are full of layer after layer of jumpers, long-sleeved t-shirts and vests. And we need them all, because everyone knows that during these cold winter months, layering is absolutely key! Enrich your storage selection with this drawer organiser that will sort and display all the clothes you need to make your outfit selection easier than ever! Foldable for added convenience, it features 8 grids, meaning you don’t have to dig through 5 layers of clothing just to reach your favourite sweater anymore!

The trinket trays that were so in the last few years are pretty, of course – but I find all my jewellery gets so tangled that I might as well have knotted them together for safekeeping! Whereas with this stylish and convenient box, you can safely store all your sentimental items and favourite jewellery pieces carefully and separately, so no more hours spent de-tangling! The navy velvet jewellery box will also add a touch of luxury to your dressing table, with its Downton Abbey-esque glamour, perfect for storing your treasured pieces at home!

Sick of tripping over shoes and seeing them strewn all over the room? If you’re a no-shoes inside house, you’ve definitely encountered this problem before. Shoes end up piled together making your bedroom a messy and unwelcoming place to relax in. But with this tiered shoe rack’s modern design, you’ll be provided with an easy solution for footwear storage problems. It's adjustable width means it can save space for when there is less footwear to store and you can tuck it away neatly when you don’t need it!

So you may have enough storage for your clothes and shoes, but do you ever feel like stuff is still just…out? Every surface covered in stuff you use day-to-day, all scattered everywhere? We’re the exact same and it’s hard to put soe of it away, because it’s daily use things that need to be out and easily reachable – that’s why these kind of storage boxes are essential for keeping things neat, but accessible. Simple and functional, they combine traditional styles with soft colours and clear outlines to perfectly blend into your home, while the rough textured fabrics give a fresh sense of fashion. Made of soft, neutral felt fabric with a portable wooden handle and a foldable frame. It is perfect for keeping you tidy on any shelf, floor or closet.