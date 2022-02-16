Show your hair some love with OGX Anti-Breakage + Keratin Oil range.

If you are passionate about growing stronger, healthy-looking hair, then treat your tresses to some TLC from the OGX haircare range. OGX Anti-Breakage + Keratin Oil Shampoo and Conditioner offers that care your hair needs to avoid bad break ups. This rich and fortifying duo help give hair more strength and resistance to breakage, so you are good to grow.

Infused with keratin proteins and argan oil, the shampoo and conditioner work in harmony and together help to fortify hair, making it more resistant to breakage and split ends caused by brushing and styling. Rich, nourishing formulas help to tame flyaways and enhance the hair’s luminescent shine.

OGX Anti Breakage + Keratin Oil Shampoo cleanses while working hard to help defend against split ends and smooth hair. It helps to fortify each strand – great news for anyone trying to grow their hair because strong hair means growing your potential for longer locks. In fact, using OGX Anti Breakage + Keratin Oil Shampoo can help make your hair up to 60% stronger after just two washes.

OGX Anti Breakage + Keratin Oil Conditioner helps to maintain your hair’s inner strength and moisture. It nourishes each strand, sealing in moisture to help tame flyaways and smooth rough cuticles, so your hair looks smoother and feels beautifully soft.

What’s not to love? Created by a hairdresser over a decade ago, OGX haircare is renowned for its extensive range of salon quality shampoos, conditioners and conditioning treatments. Sulphate free surfactant formulas, amazing fragrances and lush, tropical ingredients, the range the range is pH Balanced for gentle cleansing with more shine, less frizz and long-lasting smoothness.

OGX Anti Breakage + Keratin Oil Shampoo and Conditioners retail at €9.89 RRP each and are available from Tesco, Dunnes Stores and pharmacies nationwide.