YAS! Short wedding dresses are this season’s hottest bridal trend

Maren Morris, country music sensation, recently married her long time beau, Ryan Hurd. 

The wedding was beautiful (of course), but the bride's stunning dress really stole the show. 

The ever daring Maren chose to rock a short, sexy dress for her big day – paired with a STUNNING pair of Gucci platform heels.

The musician got her gown-spiration from her mother's wedding dress, which she wore back in 1989.

 

My last turn home.

A post shared by Maren Morris (@marenmorris) on

Her choice got us thinking about wedding trends, and the fact that there is more to life that the traditional floor length white gown. 

So with that, we had a solid stalk of Pinterest, and found some of the most beautiful short wedding dresses that the Internet has to offer. 

Prepare to be totally inspired…

With summer on the way (and hemlines on the up!) we're checking out some of the sweetest tea length wedding dresses for ravishing retro brides.

 

24 Amazing Short Wedding Dresses For Petite Brides See more…

 

 

Long sleeved, short wedding dress. Rochelle dress by Indiebride www.indiebrides.co.uk Picture by Katharine Davies

 

City hall wedding dress inspiration for unique brides - Wedding Party

 

 

Stephanie Allin – Always and Forever 2015 Collection – Mimi

 

lace short bridal dresses 4

