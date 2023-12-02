Shop beloved CurlyCo at Meaghers Pharmacy – your curly hair haven

CurlyCo are delighted to announce Meagher’s Pharmacy as a new stockist and the first pharmacy group to take on the range. The news of CurlyCo launching exclusively into Meagher’s Pharmacy means there are now even more ways to shop your favourite curly hair care range as the brand has proven their popularity amongst consumers as they become available to purchase in this leading Irish pharmacy chain.

CurlyCo was founded by Denise Walsh, award winning hair stylist and founder of Rustiq Salon in Kilkenny. After years of neglecting and mistreating her own curls, Denise set out on a path to embrace and care for her curls. With 25+ years behind her in the hair industry she was searching for a curly care range to meet every curly need. Her journey led her to create CurlyCo, a collection of defining and conditioning products to enhance all our curlys.

Meagher’s pharmacy is at the forefront of health, beauty, and wellness retail in Ireland – especially when it comes to supporting Irish homegrown brands. CurlyCo is available in Baggot Street, Barrow Street and Churchtown Meagher’s pharmacies as well online, ensuring customers all over Ireland (and 58 countries worldwide at last count) can happily purchase their new favourite curly hair range from Meaghers.ie.

CurlyCo founder Denise Walsh

To mark the launch, Denise Walsh hosted an instore event in the Baggot Street store, on Wednesday, 22nd to introduce her brand to customers and offer exclusive curly consultations. Denise Walsh, founder of CurlyCo said: ‘We are so excited and proud to be launching CurlyCo into Meagher’s Pharmacy. Securing Meagher’s as a partner of CurlyCo has been a goal of ours since our launch in April and to have achieved this goal in such a short amount of time is an absolute pinch-me moment! Meagher’s Pharmacy is the perfect place for curly haired peeps who are looking to grab our must have range to keep their curls looking glossy and nurtured. We’re absolutely thrilled to be stocked alongside some other amazing indigenous Irish brands!’

Oonagh O’Hagan, owner of Meagher’s Pharmacy commented: ‘Our customers love supporting Irish brands and so we’re always on the look out for up-and-coming brands to welcome them to the fold. We’re delighted to be introducing Denise and CurlyCo to our stores and we know that it is a great addition to the already strong Irish brand collection available at Meagher’s.’

CurlyCo day to day range of innovative products, are each formulated with premium ingredients to address common concerns related to curly hair, such as frizz, dryness, and tangles. Products include:a nourishing shampoo, a hydrating conditioner, a leave-in conditioning mask, a defining cream and mousse and a holding gel – something for every curl!

The CurlyCo collection available in Meagher’s Pharmacy includes:

Curly Defining Mousse €22.99 / £23.99

Curly Defining Shampoo €18.99 / £19.99

Curly Defining Conditioner €18.99 / £19.99

Curly Defining Cream €24.99 / £25.99

Curly Hold Gel €24.99 / £25.99

Curly Conditioning Mask €22.99 / £23.99