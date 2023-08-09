SHEmazing!
Shona McGarty opens up about why she’s leaving EastEnders

Shona McGarty has opened up about her upcoming EastEnders exit!

The actress joined EastEnders in 2008 when she was just 16 years old. For the past 15 years, her role as Whitney Dean has grown to be a beloved character with loyal audiences.

Now, in a recent interview with Inside Soap, the 31-year-old has opened up about the reason why she has decided to say goodbye to the BBC One soap.

"It wasn’t an easy decision because I've made so many friends. I’ve seen people come and go, and meanwhile, Whitney has been one of the longest-standing characters,” Shona explained.

“So I'm going to be sad to say goodbye to my friends and family, but it was the right decision for me as I want to do other things. After 15 years, I’ve had a pretty good run!” she exclaimed.

The star also noted that she doesn’t want Whitney to be killed off, and that she deserves a “happy ending”.

"Don't get me wrong, I want it to be dramatic! Everyone knows that I love playing the drama. So, I hope there are some twists and turns thrown in there and maybe even a little stunt!” she teased.

When asked what she thought Whitney’s exit could be, the actress concluded: "Maybe she could leave on a motorbike? I don't know, but I can't wait to find out."

It has been reported that Whitney’s final EastEnders episode will air next year.

