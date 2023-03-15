SHEmazing!
follow us
more
 

Shock as elderly woman dies following Louth house fire

by

An elderly woman has been pronounced dead following a house fire.

The woman, who was in her 70s, was residing at her home on Bachelors Walk in Dundalk, Co. Louth at the time of the blaze.

Emergency services and Gardaí were called to the scene at around 11pm last night.

Four units from the fire service attended the fire, including two crews from Dundalk, one from Ardee and one from Dunleer.

Fire crews also inspected nearby houses at the time of the blaze, and managed to prevent the fire from spreading.

Tragically, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The scene has since been preserved, and a technical examination of the house is now underway to determine the cause of the fire.

However, it is not believed at this time that the cause of the fire is suspicious.

The woman’s identity has yet to be released to the public.

Trending
Well hello there!
Help us help you by allowing us and our partners to remember your device in cookies to serve you personalized content and ads.

We're on a mission to help our mums and their families thrive by informing, connecting and entertaining.

Join us in our mission by consenting to the use of cookies and IP address recognition by us and our partners to serve you content (including ads) best suited to your interests, both here and around the web.

We promise never to share any other information that may be deemed personal unless you explicitly tell us it's ok.

If you want more info, see our privacy policy.