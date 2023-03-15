Shock as elderly woman dies following Louth house fire

An elderly woman has been pronounced dead following a house fire.

The woman, who was in her 70s, was residing at her home on Bachelors Walk in Dundalk, Co. Louth at the time of the blaze.

Emergency services and Gardaí were called to the scene at around 11pm last night.

Four units from the fire service attended the fire, including two crews from Dundalk, one from Ardee and one from Dunleer.

Fire crews also inspected nearby houses at the time of the blaze, and managed to prevent the fire from spreading.

Tragically, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The scene has since been preserved, and a technical examination of the house is now underway to determine the cause of the fire.

However, it is not believed at this time that the cause of the fire is suspicious.

The woman’s identity has yet to be released to the public.