Shine Like a Star with LUNA by Lisa’s 2020 Holiday Collection

LUNA by Lisa has just launched its Holiday collection to get you looking like a star this festive season. The exclusive collection comprises seven limited edition sets featuring the best of LUNA by Lisa make-up products and LUNA Hair Care treatments that will leave you looking radiant for this year’s festivities.

LUNA’s Lip Star includes 5 mini matte lipsticks with matching lip liners – the perfect gift for the shining star in your life. Dreamy, Honey Kiss, Prinny, Blossom, and Pout are all formulated to hydrate and nourish your lips, leaving them last and look better for longer. Keep your nude game strong with naturally kissable lips or opt for a bold red pout – a shade to get noticed in. Whether you want lips that speak louder or a soft tone that will take you anywhere, this lip star has it.

Enhance your natural features with LUNA’s Glow Vault. The glow palette includes bronzer to create show stopping definition, blusher for a subtle pink shimmer, and highlighter to make sure you light up every room. Use the angled contour brush to apply and blend powder products from the glow palette which includes a compact mirror – essential for on-the-go touch-ups. Finish the look using illuminating setting spray, infused with vitamin B5, illuminating pearls and aloe vera, to give the ultimate healthy glow. Create a show-stopping nighttime dazzle or a soft and subtle daytime look using LUNA’s Glow Vault. Let it glow, let it glow, let it glow.

LUNA’s Lip Vault adds texture and shine to let your lips take centre stage this festive season. The vault includes five shades of lip glosses, a collection of nude and subtle pink tones, to give you a pop of colour and hydrate your lips without feeling sticky or heavy. Stay pouting with Petal Glow, Dazzle Bomb, Coco Shell, Dazzle Light and Creamy Cloud – a combination of plumping, glossy and glitter finishes that will keep your lips Insta ready, whatever the festive season throws at you.

Are you wishing for luscious locks this winter? LUNA’s Hair Care will help you maintain your hair for the festive season using sulfate and paraben free products. The set includes repairing shampoo and repairing conditioner, to strengthen and repair dry and damaged hair leaving it softer and stronger than ever. The holidays can be hectic so recharge using LUNA’s weekly detox shampoo to cleanse your hair of product build up, excess oil for a fresh, clean start.

LUNA’s Eye Catcher has everything you need to get that holiday sparkle in your eye. The set includes an eye paddle brush and eye blending brush, the perfect tools to apply sunset shades from LUNA's eye quad, which features matte, shimmer and glitter eyeshadows. Define your eyes using the smudge eyeliner pencil, a double ended pencil with a smudger and sharpener. Leave liner untouched for sharp definition or smudge for a sultry smokey visage. Finish the look using LUNA’s long lash mascara to ensure dramatic volume before applying ‘pose party’ lashes adding a natural fullness and length. What a catch.

LUNA’s Brush Trio caters for both the face and eyes. The foundation brush creates a perfect base for your make-up leaving a flawless finish while the eye paddle brush has a flat structure allowing smooth eyeshadow application all over the eyelids. The eye blending brush will seamlessly blend out the eyeshadow, giving a soft fuse of colour in the crease achieving subtle shading on the lids. LUNA’s Eye Lux Baubles contain two ultra sparkle eye pigments and are the perfect stocking filler. The luxuriously rich pigment creates a densely rich colour with an ultra chrome finish and can be used alone for a full eye sparkle or blended with eyeshadow for an intense finish.

Speaking about LUNA by Lisa's Holiday Collection, Lisa Jordan, said; “I’m so excited for everyone to see what we have in store for the holidays this year. The collection is so versatile and is guaranteed to create a sparkle in everyone’s party look – just what you’ll need for the festive season!”

Just in case you can't wait to receive them as gifts, Lisa is running a competition to win the ENTIRE collection on her instagram page.

LUNA by Lisa’s Holiday collection is available on www.lunabylisa.ie and in selected pharmacies nationwide.