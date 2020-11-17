Glowing! Rosanna Davison gives bump-update at 35-weeks-pregnant

Not long to go now! Irish model, Rosanna Davison is about to give birth for the first time, and has shared an exciting bump update at 35-weeks-pregnant.

The 36-year-old is already a proud mum to one-year-old Sophia, whom she and her husband Wesley Quirke welcomed into the world via gestational surrogate last year.

However, after suffering from 14 miscarriages, Rosanna surprised us all, including herself, when she announced over the Summer that she was pregnant at last. That’s not all though — Rosanna is pregnant with identical twin boys!

After a joyful pregnancy, Rosanna’s due date is fast approaching, and she has just shared a snapshot of her glowing bump at 35-weeks-pregnant.

The soon-to-be mum-of-three took to her Instagram Stories this afternoon to share a lovely bump-update as she headed on into her 35-week scan. “Off for my 35-week scan today, to have a little look at how the boys are doing,” Rosanna explained, while rubbing her round growing bump.

“And to think this was once the baggy dress that I bought earlier in the year to hide my bump at the very beginning. Now it is almost bursting,” she added, showing off a lovely red and black patterned shift dress which perfectly hugs her growing bump.

Rosanna has been keeping her devoted followers updated about her pregnancy along the way, sharing weekly bump-updates, her fitness routine, which has been helping her feel strong and healthy, as well as the adorable new nursery where her miracle twins will sleep

The theme she went with was a classic outer-space vibe, as the room is filled with planets, stars and moons, astronauts and rocket ships. The perfect little space to welcome her two little boys into.

We can't wait to see what updates Rosanna will share next, before her sons make their big arrival.