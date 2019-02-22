SHE Wears: 10 Zara new-in work wear pieces ideal for all offices

Zara is our ultimate destination for stunning work wear, and with so many iconic new pieces in stores right now, we had to select our faves that will work inside the office and out:

Printed Shirt €9.95

This printed shirt is reminiscent of Matisse sketches – and the muted colour palette makes it the perfect companion for navy work trousers or blue jeans and runners on casual Fridays.

High Rise Buttoned Trousers Details €39.95

Tuck a white shirt into these with sandals for summer, or go all our clashing with an acidic green jumper and white chunky runners for a head-turning work look.

These trousers could also be teamed with heels and a bodysuit for a simple but statement night out look.

Hoodie With Seashells Details €29.95

Not all work spaces can get away with a hoodie, but the sea-shell detailing on this coral-coloured piece makes it an exception.

Add a plisse midi skirt and mules for a fashionable but casual look.

Dalmatian Print Maxi Dress €49.95

This polka-dot print dress will last you years as a classic-print piece.

Add a trench coat and baker boy cap for a trendy high-street look, or a leather biker jacker and boots for off-duty edgy style points.

Tie-dye Blouse €59.95

Tie dye is having a major moment – and this tunic tucked slightly into black skinny jeans is a lewk. Hold on to it to pack in your suitcase for a summer holiday dress, too.

Pearly Crossbody Bag €45.95

Looking for an accessory to take your wardrobe into the summer months? Look no further than this pearl-coated bag.

Trench Coat With Belt €69.95

Trench coats are a classic staple piece, and they are having a resurgence as the coat du-jour. Try this light wash and light weight option on for size to add interest to the classic blue-jeans-white-tshirt combo.

Blouse With Voluminous Sleeves €49.95

A structured sleeve is giving us major 80s vibes, and with the decade being all the rage, this jewel-toned beauty is ticking all of the style boxes.

Add to trousers for work or a denim skirt and boots at the weekend.

Short Tunic Dress €39.95

Add tights, a belt and boots to this colourful look when the weather is colder, or brave bare legs and a panama hat as we move into warmer months.

Vinyl Technical Fabric Backpack €29.95

This handy backpack is ticking off the perspex trend in a big way.