SHE Wears: 10 Topshop sale pieces to see you through summer
Summer is in full swing, and we all know what that means – midsummer sales.
Topshop is killing it with up to 70% off the latest trends, and we're loving their stylish but budget friendly buys.
Here's what went straight in our sale basket:
Trousers €26.00, Blazer €34.00
Green backless loafers €26.00, Plisse skater dress 26.00
Embroidered bardot top €13.00, Sandals €34.00
Ruffled mini €20.00, Suit: Blazer €34.00, and Trousers €20.00
Denim pinafore €34.00, Crop top 10.00