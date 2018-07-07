SHE Wears: 10 Topshop sale pieces to see you through summer

Summer is in full swing, and we all know what that means – midsummer sales.

Topshop is killing it with up to 70% off the latest trends, and we're loving their stylish but budget friendly buys.

Here's what went straight in our sale basket:

Trousers €26.00, Blazer €34.00

Green backless loafers €26.00, Plisse skater dress 26.00

Embroidered bardot top €13.00, Sandals €34.00

Ruffled mini €20.00, Suit: Blazer €34.00, and Trousers €20.00

Denim pinafore €34.00, Crop top 10.00