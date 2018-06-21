SHE Recommends: Insta-famous coffee scrubs are now in Penneys

If you were a frequenter of the Internet in 2016/2017, you undoubtedly noticed the bombardment of Insta-babes and influencers sponsored by coffee scrubs.

They were the skinny tea of the time, and you couldn't move on the 'gram without seeing a picture of a gal covered in coffee granules.

From Frank Body and Coffee Body to Body Boom and Bean Body (lots of bodies) coffee scrubs were a model-turned-influencer must have. Even our own Roz Purcell launched a coffee scrub for the Irish marked, Ripe by Roz.

While the scrubs promised to invigorate the skin and exfoliate naturally, there was one issue a lot of people faced when it came to acquiring them – the price.

With some brands charging a whopping €20 for one packet, it was an Instagram trend not everyone could justify trying.

So, when I was meandering through Penneys the other day and spotted a PS… Coconut Coffee Scrub for €3.00, I couldn't resist giving it a review – for Instagram nostalgia's sake. Plus, I'd kind of always wanted to take one of those posey influencer pictures covered in granules.

The scrubs have been in and out of Penneys stores since the start of this year, but this was the first time I had spotted them in my local Penneys.

Apparently, they can be hard to find, with people selling them on eBay at the moment for double the price.

I decided to use it in the shower rather than the bath, as I didn't really feel like soaking in what I imagined to inevitably be a large vat of very weak coffee.

First up, this stuff actually smells exactly like my daily coconut flat white I nab on my commute, so I instantly felt refreshed when I opened the bag and had a good sniff.

I expected the coffee to already be in a traditional scrub-like consistency, with the granules suspended in a lotion or moisturiser.

However, the coffee and coconut scrub was completely dry – if I had left it out in the kitchen it could have easily ended up going through a coffee filter and into one of my housemates cups.

The scrub promises to exfoliate skin and leave it soft and flake free, so I lashed a handful on to damp skin and massaged it in.

The smell really was divine – I think it would be perfect for people who use their morning shower to wake themselves up.

I tried it out as a face scrub as well, thinking it would be similar to LUSH Cup O' Coffee face mask, however, it was much to harsh for my face and I got that irritated feeling almost instantly.

After stepping out of the shower, I did notice that I had made quite a bit of a mess with my new scrub. There were little black specks coating the ground but they quickly went down the drain after a quick rinse around from the shower head.

A post shared by Claudia Almas (@alminhas) on Apr 6, 2018 at 1:05pm PDT

I didn't bother applying moisturiser after the shower, which would usually leave me with dry patches on my arms, but to my surprise, those dry patches were no where to be found.

My skin also felt baby soft directly after, and upon inspection 12 hours later my skin still feels super silky.

The scent of coffee did linger for a few hours and definitely overpowered the smell of coconut.

I definitely recommend for a good exfoliation, especially for morning showerers – but if you have delicate skin, keep it away from your face.