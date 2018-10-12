She has arrived: Princess Eugenie’s wedding dress is so unexpected

The big day has finally arrived for the Royals, and the bride has made her appearance.

Princess Eugenie made her entrance at St. George’s Chapel looking incredible in a Peter Pilotto gown.

The dress was designed by both Peter Pilotto and Christopher de Vos, and it has buckled the minimalist trend that other Royals have opted for.

Here comes the bride, Princess Eugenie, wearing a dress by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/pr8XKtvo5u — This Morning (@thismorning) October 12, 2018

Eugenie is wearing the stunning Greville Emerald Kokoshnik tiara, also known as the Boucheron tiara.

The gorgeous piece of jewellery once belonged to the Queen Mother, who was left it by Mrs Greville.

The 28-year-old opted for her hair to be in an up style by Sonny-Jo Macfarlane at Hari’s and make-up by Bobbi Brown’s Hannah Martin.

#Breaking Princess Eugenie has arrived at St George’s Chapel for her wedding to Jack Brooksbank pic.twitter.com/q2yySDGoCL — Press Association (@PA) October 12, 2018

Eugenie accessorised her look by matching the tiara with emerald earrings.

The diamond drop earrings are a gift from the groom, Jack Brooksbank.

Eugenie’s wedding shoes are by Charlotte Olympia and she carried a bouquet by Patrice van Hellen Oakes.

Brave Eugenie shows off the scars from her scoliosis operation in her low-backed Peter Pilotto dress. The princess had surgery for the spinal condition when she was 12 and underwent an eight-hour operation to correct it. pic.twitter.com/UWA4eNJW3T — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) October 12, 2018

The off-the-shoulder, Peter Pilotto gown beautifully honours her battle with scoliosis.

The princess underwent surgery at age 12 for the spinal condition and she bravely chose to embrace her scars on her big day.

Jack and Eugenie are now officially man and wife.