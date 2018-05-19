SHEmazing!
She has arrived: Megan Markle’s wedding dress is beyond beautiful

by

The world has been waiting with baited breath for the reveal of Megan Markle's wedding dress – and the time has finally arrived. 

Ascending the steps of St Georges Chapel, the Duchess of Sussex looked glowing in her stunning high-necked gown. 

The boat neck style was complimented by her natural makeup and she could barely keep the smile from her face as she entered the church. 

 

The dress was simple and elegant, with a slim fit skirt free from embellishments. 

As for the designer, it was created by British designer Clare Waight at French fashion house Givenchy.

The dress also featured long sleeves.

A long, trailing, sheer veil added an air of mystery to the look. 

 

The look was completed with a stunning wrap-around tiara perched on top of a sleek up-do. 

The wedding dress has been kept a heavily guarded secret during its creation.

 

