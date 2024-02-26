Shay Mitchell gushes over Ashley Benson expecting first child

Shay Mitchell has shown her support for mum-to-be Ashley Benson!

The actresses starred alongside one another for seven years in the hit teen drama Pretty Little Liars. Shay portrayed the role of Emily Fields, while Ashley played the character of Hanna Marin.

In November last year, it was speculated that Ashley was expecting her first child with her husband Brandon Davis, after the pair were spotted shopping for baby items.

Last month, Ashley confirmed her pregnancy news, and has since gone on to reveal that she will be welcoming a daughter.

Now, as she prepares to become a mum, Ashley’s PLL castmate Shay Mitchell has detailed her excitement.

In an interview with E! News, Shay – who is a mum herself to daughters Atlas (4) and Rome (20 months) with her boyfriend Matte Babel – was asked about Ashley’s pregnancy.

"Ashley, we've always known from those days on set, any time there was a baby around, she's always been so incredible with kids," the 36-year-old recalled.

"She's always loved kids. Always knew she would make a great mom when the time came,” she added.

Shay, who is the founder of the BÉIS bag brand, went on to tease that she will be treating Ashley.

"I'm really excited for her in this journey. It's gonna be really fun. Now we definitely have something else to bond over and I'll be sending her a BÉIS diaper bag real soon,” the You star hinted.

Speaking to LADYGUNN Magazine last month, Ashley revealed that she is expecting a daughter, stating: “I’m ready for her to come out now.”

The 34-year-old detailed that she did “a lot of work” on herself before she met her husband, adding: “The person that I’ve always wanted to be, I was becoming. And I just wanted to just let that ride out and see where life takes me. Which ironically is when I connected with Brandon. It was immediate. I was just like, ‘I think I’m gonna marry you.’”