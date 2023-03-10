Shaughna Phillips speaks out about ‘scary’ rash on her baby bump

Shaughna Phillips revealed earlier this week that she is officially in the stages of early labour so her little one could be arriving very soon!

The former Love Island star previously spoke about the day she found out she was in early labour and has now gone into more detail about the experience which she described as “scary”.

Writing in her OK! Column, Shaughna revealed she first noticed a rash on her leg and bump, which first sparked concern for her and made her want to get it checked out.

The 28-year-old explained, “I was at a shoot on Monday getting my full glam done, and then I noticed that I had a rash on my leg, which I then realised had spread across my bump”.

“We called 111 and were told to go to A&E, which was really scary, and whilst we were waiting for a taxi, I was sick twice”.

Shaughna continued, “I was concerned because people say that itchiness and rashes can be something to do with your liver function when you're pregnant, but the doctors said everything was fine, before telling me that I am in early labour”.

“When I got home from hospital, I got a really intense pain that felt like it was pushing down, and that's when I really started to get nervous. My mum came and gave me a cuddle and I was just staring at myself in the mirror like ‘what have I done?!’”.

When announcing she was in early labour to her 1.4M Instagram followers, Phillips detailed, “What started as a “come to work with me” reel, turned into a “come to the hospital with me” reel”.

“I had my last job before baby this morning, an international women’s day panel, and just before my cab arrived, things took a turn and I was on the way to the hospital, and have been told I’m in early labour”.

“Home now, baby still tucked up nicely, and waiting for nature to do it’s thang”, she added.